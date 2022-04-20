India Emerging As 'Vishvaguru', Says Ramesh Pokhriyal After 3 Indian Institutes Figure In Top 200 QS World University Rankings

New Delhi: Expressing pride that several Indian higher education institutes featured in the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) on Wednesday said the country is emerging as a 'Vishvaguru' or world leader.

London-based QS released its annual World University Rankings 2022 on June 8, according to which The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is the world's top research university as per the 'research citations per faculty' while the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, is ranked 41st globally in the category. As per the 18th edition of the "world's most-consulted international university rankings", India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is ranked 177th best overall is India's top ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi, the second best institute in India, has risen from 193rd position last year to 185th position this year in the global ranking.

"Today, I'm extremely proud to share that India is taking a leap in the field of education and research and is emerging as a VISHVAGURU," Pokhriyal Tweeted. He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'Guru' (teacher) who has "constantly been thinking about the welfare of our students, faculty and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian education sector."

"Initiatives such as NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 and IOE (Institute of Education) are instrumental in ranking our colleges and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS and Times Group," the Education Minister added.

He also congratulated the respective education institutes for their stellar performance. —ANI