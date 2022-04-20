India Eager To Host Another Commonwealth Games, Ready To Step In For Defaulted Durban

New Delhi: India has said it may bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games after organisers stripped Durban of the event over its failure to meet key obligations.

With memories still fresh of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, which were plagued by delays and corruption, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said it was considering a repeat performance.

"We received a communication from them (Commonwealth Games Federation) today. Our president and members are discussing the issue," the Indian Express daily quoted IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta as saying on Wednesday.

"If there is support from the government we will consider the possibility of bidding for the Games."

On Monday Commonwealth Games chiefs said they were seeking a new venue after Durban was stripped of its right to host the Games for failing to stick to its original bid commitments.

The loss has sparked a political row in South Africa over the millions of rand spent on the project after winning the hosting right in 2015 amid much fanfare.

New Delhi successfully hosted two Asian Games in 1951 and 1982, but the 2010 Games were overshadowed by a string of corruption scandals involving top sports officials and budget overshoots.

The Commonwealth Games are restricted to countries that are members of the Commonwealth, a collection of nations that were mainly once part of the British Empire.

Australia`s Gold Coast which will be hosting the 2018 edition has said it was ready to host back-to-back events if called upon to do so.

So far only Liverpool, in northwest England, has thrown its hat into the ring for 2022.

The Express quoted Mehta as saying he would meet with the head of the IOA soon to discuss the next step.

He refused to comment when contacted by AFP on Wednesday.