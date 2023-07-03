    Menu
    India doubles its share of global commercial services exports between 2005 and 2022: World Bank & WTO report

    Nidhi Khurana
    July3/ 2023
    New Delhi: The World Bank and the WTO estimate that by 2022, India would have increased its share of global commercial services exports from 2 percent in 2005 to 4.4 percent.

    Exports of commercial services from China and India are expected to treble between 2005 and 2022, from 3% to 5.4% and from 2% to 4.4%, respectively.

    According to the paper titled "Trade in services for development," more than 10% of all services sector jobs in India, South Africa, and Türkiye are directly tied to cross-border services exports.—Inputs from Agencies

