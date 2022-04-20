India doesn't even qualify for UNSC seat: Pak to UNGA

United Nations: Pakistan has once again expressed its disregard over Indias qualification for a seat on the 15-member UN Security Council (UNSC), stating that New Delhi does not even qualify for the seat due to "ongoing unrest" and "violations of UNSCs resolutions" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan's representative at the UN highlighted Islamabad's concern over addition of new permanent member in the UNSC.

He said that "South Asian country (India) had waged 20 wars since independence and fomented terrorism and instability across the region, especially against Pakistan".

"We have clear and ample evidence of this state sponsored terrorism," he said.

"India stands in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions calling for final disposal of the disputed State of the Jammu and Kashmir through the exercise of self-determination by the people of the State in a free and fair plebiscite under UN auspices," he added.

Ambassador Akram was speaking to the 193-member assembly during a debate on Security Council reform to make it more representative, responsive, democratic and transparent.

Making use of the opportunity, Ambassador Akram highlighted the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that "India has deployed 900,000 troops to crush the Kashmiri people's legitimate freedom struggle and committing massive human rights violations".

"Settlers from outside Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were being brought in to transform the Muslim majority state into a Hindu majority territory. India threatens aggression against Pakistan and resorts to daily artillery and small arms fire, targeting innocent civilians on our side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"India has no qualification for membership of the Security Council -- permanent or non-permanent", he added.

India's submission to become the permanent member of the UNSC has irked Islamabad as it fears the platform would come under stronger influence of New Delhi, in case of its addition as a permanent member.

Pakistan believes that its case on the Kashmir dispute at the UN, would be undermined and suffer if India becomes a permanent member of the UNSC.

