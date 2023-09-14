INDIA decides to stay away from news shows of 14 news anchors

New Delhi: A day after the first meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s coordination committee, the sub group of media on Thursday announced to not participate in the news shows of 14 anchors.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera shared a note of the INDIA bloc media group decision on his ‘X’ handle and said, “The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon.”

In the note, the media group of INDIA said: “Persuant to the decision taken by the INDIA coordination committee in its meeting on September 13, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of anchors: Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narsimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary and Sushant Sinha.”

On Wednesday, while addressing the media after the first meeting of coordination committee at the residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “The co-ordination committee authorised the sub group of media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives.”

The INDIA bloc also announced 19 member working group for media with Congress’ Jairam Ramesh, RJD’s Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant, NCP’s Jitendra Ahwad, AAP’s Chaddha, JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan and Manish Kumar, CPM’s Pranjal, Samajwadi Party’s Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, JMM’s Supriyo Bhattacharya and Alok Kumar, CPI’s Dr. Bhalchandran Kango, NC’s Tanvir Sadiq, Prashant Kannojia, AIFB’s Naren Chatterjee, CPI-ML’s Sucheta De, PDP’s Mohit Bhan as its members on September 1 during the third meeting of INDIA in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

