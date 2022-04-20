India, cyber security accelerator, Cipher

New Delhi: Seed-stage accelerator program for start-ups India Accelerator has launched a cyber-security accelerator Cipher with an aim to to aid and scale up the cyber security status for the associated start-ups.

"The application process for Cipher begins on February 17, 2020, and closes on March 20, 2020. The cohort is scheduled to begin on April 6 with demo date of July 18, 2020," India Accelerator said in a statement.

India Accelerator helps start-ups grow and provides mentorship, network, technology, peripheral services like legal, financial and so on.

As per the statement, a cyber security accelerator program like Cipher holds importance in the recent times as India''s cyber security market is expected to register an annual growth of 15.6 per cent and rise to $3.05 billion by 2022.

"Cipher offers open participation for seed start-ups who can show some substantial traction to show their proof of concept. The focus areas of this program are: mobile security, fintech security, IOT Security, advanced phishing attacks prevention and automation on compliance enforcement," it said.

--IANS