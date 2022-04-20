India conveys strong concern to Pakistan on Nagrota terror attack

New Delhi: The Pakistan Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted terror attack in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to an MEA press release, India demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

India also reiterated its long-standing demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

The Government of India had also expressed its serious concerns at continued terror attacks by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) against India.

"The Government of India is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism," said MEA.

MEA also said that the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a major attack to destabilise the peace and security in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local District Development Council elections.

This comes after an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, where four terrorists were neutralised by the security forces, while one police constable sustained injuries during the operation.

Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan-based JeM, a terrorist organization proscribed by the United Nations and several countries.

JeM has been part of several attacks in India in the past, including the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

—ANI