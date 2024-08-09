India constitutes committee to monitor current situation on Bangladesh border

Led by Ravi Gandhi, ADG of BSF Eastern Command, the committee will coordinate with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and minorities in Bangladesh.

New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday constituted a five-member committee to monitor the current situation on the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

Border Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through an order mentioning that "the committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh".

The Committee will be headed by Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command, and will have an Inspector General (IG), BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, Member (Planning and Development), Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and, Secretary, LPAI, as its members.

The Additional Director General of BSF, Eastern Command, is the chairman of the five-member Committee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made the announcement through a post on X and informed that the committee has been constituted to monitor the current situation on the India-Bangladesh border.

"In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," Shah posted on X.

—ANI