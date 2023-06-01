India committed to enhancing development partnership with Nepal: President Murmu

New Delhi: On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu reiterated India's commitment to bolstering its development relationship with its neighbouring nation, Nepal, by ensuring the timely completion of essential projects.

Murmu welcomed Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and noted the improvement in ties between India and Nepal in recent years.

"Trade between the two countries was maintained even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic," she stressed.—Inputs from Agencies