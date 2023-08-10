India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

New Delhi: India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic filariasis by 2027, three years ahead of the global target through a multi-partner and multi-sector targeted drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.





Mandaviya inaugurated the second phase of the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative here on Thursday.







“Through Jan Bhagidaari and Whole of Government and Whole of Society approach, we shall be able to eliminate this disease from the country,” the Union minister said.



The second phase of the drive, commencing on August 10, will cover 81 districts in nine endemic states – Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.



Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak, Odisha Health Minister Niranjan Pujari and his counterparts in Assam Keshab Mahanta and Banna Gupta in Jharkhand joined the inauguration virtually.



Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, “Efforts must not be limited to taking medicines but also aid in eliminating the spread of diseases via mosquitoes, without which progress to achieve our goal will be significantly restricted”.



The Union minister also laid stress on enhancing synergy between the state and central governments to ensure a healthier nation.



Enumerating the success of ‘Jan Andolan’ movements in health by citing the example of Ni-kshay Mitra among others, Mandaviya said: “Community engagement will contribute significantly in garnering success in this mission by the involvement of all stakeholders starting from the grassroots level”.



Underscoring the wide reach of mass movements, the Union health minister added, “Incorporating awareness generation and ensuring communication campaigns at villages, panchayats will galvanise the movement leading to wide reach across the nation.” To further strengthen efforts, Mandaviya advocated for greater emphasis on the consumption of medicine in front of healthcare workers or professionals as a measure of eradicating this disease.



The occasion witnessed the launch of the national guidelines for clinical management of dengue fever and chikungunya fever. PTI