India clocks spike of over 78k COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 76.61 pc

New Delhi: India on Sunday clocked a record spike of 78,760 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours while 64,935 people defeated the virus in the same duration, with the recovery rate at 76.61 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry update, the overall COVID-19 tally stood at 35,42,733 while the recoveries so far have now reached 27,13,933.

At present, the country houses 765302 active cases of the infection.

On the brighter side, the recoveries have exceeded the active cases by 1948631 across the nation.

The death toll also surged to 63,498 with 948 more fatalities, the government data said.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, 10,55,027 tests were conducted, taking the total to 4,14,61,636 till date.

