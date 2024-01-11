India Chooses Bowling in First T20I Against Afghanistan; Yashashvi Jaiswal Unavailable

In a decisive T20 International clash, India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, strategically opts to bowl first against Afghanistan. However, the absence of key players, including Yashashvi Jaiswal due to injury, poses challenges for the team. Stay tuned for an intense cricket battle with notable players like Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, and Kuldeep Yadav also sidelined.

Mohali: In the inaugural T20 International against Afghanistan on Thursday, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and decided to put the opposition in to bat.



Unfortunately, India will be without the services of Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yashashvi Jaiswal in this crucial encounter. Jaiswal, who was confirmed as one of the opening batsmen alongside the captain ahead of the match, will be absent due to injury.



Explaining the absence of Yashashvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma mentioned at the toss that the young opener "didn't pull off well," emphasizing the importance of player fitness in the decision-making process.

Teams:



India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar



Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.