India, China to hold 11th round of talks in Chushul on Friday for further disengagement

New Delhi: India and China are likely to hold the eleventh round of top commanders' meeting on April 9 to further resolve the border tension in remaining areas of eastern Ladakh,

Confirming the development, a senior Army officer said, "The talks between the two armies will be held in Chushul sector on the Indian side to discuss ongoing issues and friction point in Gogra, Hot Springs and Despang plain in Ladakh.

The Indian side will be led by Leh-based 14 Corps commander Lt Gen P G K Menon.

Earlier, during the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talk between the two Armies resulted in first disengagement process from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in February.

"To reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points at the earliest, India and China have agreed to continue their dialogue. This would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. They also agreed that in the interim two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident," the Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier.

The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of front line troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along LAC in Western Sector, a senior army official said.

The last corps commander-level talks between the two countries were held on in Moldo on the Chinese side.

—UNI