India, China talks to De-escalate Border Tensions End in Deadlock; Next Round of Meeting Soon

New Delhi: The military talks between India and China at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh to resolve the border dispute and de-escalation of forces ended in stalemate. The soldiers of both the countries remain exposed to minus 20 degrees Celsius. Also Read - Indian Army Doctors Achieve New Feat, Perform Successful Appendix Surgery at 16,000 Feet in Eastern Ladakh

The next level of meeting will be held soon, the government of India has said, issuing a statement. Also Read - 'Stop Sowing Discord Between China, Regional Countries': Beijing Slams Mike Pompeo's India Visit

"The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the statement issued by the Centre said. Also Read - India, China Manage To Get Richer Even As Coronavirus Hits Global Wealth: Report

The discussion will be now be taken forward and the next meeting will be held soon, the statement read.

"India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. India and China also agreed to have another round of meeting soon," it said.

Top military commanders of both the countries met seven times in a bid to resolve the six month stand-off. The last meeting happened on October 12 and that too ended in a deadlock.

—IANS