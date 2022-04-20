India, China Should Ink New Boundary Pact In Sikkim Sector: Chinese Scholars

Beijing: Notwithstanding the Doklam standoff, Chinese military analysts say that India and China should sign a new boundary convention in the Sikkim sector to replace the 1890 Great Britain-China agreement and make it more contemporary.

"For China early harvest means, we want to have a new agreement with India, because the 1890 convention was signed between Great Britain and China," Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhou, Director at the Centre on China-America Defence Relations of the Academy of Military Science, told an Indian media delegation here yesterday. "At that time, it was not the People's Republic of China, (PRC). India became independent in 1947. It is better we change the signatures of the convention, that is what I mean early harvest," he said.