India, China got 'tremendous advantage' of developing country status: Trump

Davos: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained that his country has not been "treated fairly" by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), stating that the United States is not considered a "developing nation" while China and India are, by the global trade body.

"But the World Trade Organisation -- as you know, I've had a dispute running with them for quite a while, because our country hasn't been treated fairly. China is viewed as a developing nation. India is viewed as a developing nation. We're not viewed a developing nation," the US President said while speaking at a press conference, according to a transcript by the White House.

"As far as I'm concerned, we're a developing nation, too. But they got tremendous advantages by the fact that they were considered "developing" and we weren't. And they shouldn't be. But if they are, we are. And we're talking about a whole new structure for the deal, or we'll have to do something," said Trump.

The US President stressed that the WTO has been "very unfair to the United States for many, many years".

"But the World Trade Organisation has been very unfair to the United States for many, many years. And without it, China wouldn't be China, and China wouldn't be where they are right now. I mean, China -- that was the vehicle that they used. And I give them great credit. And I also don't give the people that were in my position great credit, because, frankly, they let that all happen. But the vehicle was the World Trade Organisation," Trump said.

The US President also chose to highlight the achievements saying that since his election, his country has gained over 7 million new jobs.

"The unemployment rate is now the lowest in over half a century. The average unemployment rate for my administration is the lowest of any US President in recorded history, which is very nice; we have some good ones. We have some bad ones too, by the way," said Trump.