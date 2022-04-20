    Menu
    India-China border face-off: Locals in Varanasi pay tribute to slain soldiers

    April20/ 2022


    Varanasi (UP): People paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during violent face-off with China at Galwan Valley. Locals in Varanasi lit the earthen lamps and paid tributes. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources said and added that the casualty numbers could rise. The violent face-off happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

    —ANI

