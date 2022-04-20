India, China agree to ensure troops exercise restraint along LAC

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to ensure their frontline troops exercise restrain, avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where forces of two countries are engaged into border standoff since early May.

"The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," according to joint statement issued by India and China on Sunday.

The 8th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held in Chushul on Friday to discuss ways to disengagement and de-escalation of troops and weapons along the LAC. The talks began at 9.30 am and ended at about 7 pm.

This was the first round of talks led by the new 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon. The latest talks took place nearly a month after the previous round.

India has been pressing for withdrawal of soldiers and equipment from all friction points in eastern Ladakh while the Chinese side first want disengagement and de-escalation from south of Pangong Tso.

"Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation," the joint statement said.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas, it added.

The Corps Commanders also agreed to have another round of meeting soon.

—UNI