India-Canada row: Cong calls for 'intensive diplomatic engagement' to resolve crisis

New Delhi: The Congress reaffirmed on Friday that there can be no concessions in the battle against terrorism, and it urged for "intensive diplomatic engagement" to resolve the "serious crisis" between India and Canada and guarantee the safety of Indians living in Canada.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress, said that it is imperative that all measures be taken to ensure the safety of the lakhs of Indian students and professionals now residing and working in Canada.

When it comes to protecting India's independence, unity, and sovereignty against terrorist attacks, the Congress believes we must take an unwavering stance. When questioned about the diplomatic row, he told reporters here that the Congress hoped vigorous diplomatic engagement between India and Canada would help address the situation.—Inputs from Agencies