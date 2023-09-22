    Menu
    India

    India-Canada row: Cong calls for 'intensive diplomatic engagement' to resolve crisis

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Congress reaffirmed on Friday that there can be no concessions in the battle against terrorism, and it urged for "intensive diplomatic engagement" to resolve the "serious crisis" between India and Canada and guarantee the safety of Indians living in Canada.

    Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress, said that it is imperative that all measures be taken to ensure the safety of the lakhs of Indian students and professionals now residing and working in Canada.

    When it comes to protecting India's independence, unity, and sovereignty against terrorist attacks, the Congress believes we must take an unwavering stance. When questioned about the diplomatic row, he told reporters here that the Congress hoped vigorous diplomatic engagement between India and Canada would help address the situation.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :India Canada Congress Jairam Ramesh terrorism
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in