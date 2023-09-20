India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

New Delhi: Two days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian government agents in the case kicked off a major diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa, the United States on Wednesday favoured a thorough investigation into the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada in June.

Trudeau's charges were also deemed "troubling" by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who stressed the significance of adhering to international law, sovereignty, and non-interference.

On Monday, Trudeau made a statement in the House of Commons in which he said, "any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty." India angrily dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated" on Tuesday, and in retaliation, Ottawa removed an Indian official. In response, India fired a senior Canadian ambassador.—Inputs from Agencies