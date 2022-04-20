India can show ways of protecting humankind from global warming to world: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the first Renewable Energy Global Investors Meet and Expo, Re-invest 2015 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. "If there is any nation that can show ways of protecting humankind from global warming to World, it is India," Prime Minister Modi said. Modi said the world is making efforts to address the issue of climate change in different ways, but we never look down to our own lifestyle. He said the poor of nation wants their children to be well educated, but their children are not able to study at night during exams. �Whenever we mentioned energy, we talked in terms of MW, for the first time we are talking in terms of GW,� Modi said Lakh of families are still deprived of energy and we must use our resources to the optimum level, Prime Minister said. More than 2,500 delegates and exhibitors from 45 countries will participate in the three-day event. Reinvest 2015 includes several sessions headed by senior representatives from the renewable energy industry, equipment manufacturers, global financial institutions, Public Sector Enterprises, regulatory authorities, Central and state governments, research institutions and academia. Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Industry Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the event. The Summit will showcase government�s commitment to the development and scaling up of renewable energy to meet the national energy requirement in a socially, economically and ecologically sustainable manner. Earlier, Modi had made a strong pitch for clean energy during the G20 Summit in Brisbane, Australia in November last year where he also spoke on how the renewable energy sector can be a major economic opportunity for all countries across the globe.