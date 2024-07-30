India can Make your Dream come True

Explore the inspirational journeys of Dhirubhai Ambani, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Narendra Modi, showcasing how dreams can come true in India despite adversities.

There’s a widespread perception and airy thoughts that opines with the intention of demoralizing you or demotivating. The idea of India, as a nation, as an entity is been shaped in such a sense that your dreams come true. Many say that this an old tradition, an ancient land which was once captured and ruled by many foreign powers. It remained once as a mere colony of west and the British exploited all they could, carried away back to the crown. And there are some who even say, that India is a vast ocean of geographical landmass, with a diverse population density that makes the country too big for even small dreams to come true.

The social enigma and milieu is defined by the theatrics of cause and effect. India remains a densely populated country with a billion dreams as late President DR Abdul Kalam claims. An element of ethnicity and racial differences has mapped India long since. India was a dream land for only foreign conquest as viceroy Lord Curzon calls “As long as we rule India we are the greatest power in the world. If we lose it, we shall drop to a third rate power”. So the colonial masters of destiny, looked upon India, as a great wealth. But today the clamor wave has changed. Some tells a different tale. As in recent years, there’s a new knowledge, most of the generation is relocating their base to some far away foreign destinations. Bringing the so called “Brain drain”, to a new epoch. They claim that India cannot help them to fulfill their dreams, hopes and determinations. But I say that, one should not feel sad or lose his mind in vain, the country has enough for all. Look deeply into India itself, you can find miracles, wonder in you. The story of late Dhirubhai Ambani, fondly known as “Polyester Prince”, is a true inspirational lesson that will bring goosebumps with his hard journey of determination.



Dhirahlal, born into Gujarati’s ordinary school teacher’s family. Later went on to build an business empire that’s Reliance. of Dhirubhai is a tell-tale and he is not born with a silver spoon in his life. Instead he builds up his way all through the earnest sense of struggle to emerge as the business tycoon of India. The next story is late President DR APJ Abdul Kalam’s as it is more easy to imbibe. The Rameshwaram born boy in pre-independent India, with meagre means, went on to graduate in physics’. Kalam’s early life is full of pain, the boy who sold newspaper became the president of India. This is another such uniqueness, as DR Kalam’s prestige as scientist is immense and the people’s president is even much valued and edifying to.



The last summing up, is not but the least, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi the born son of Gujarat’s soil, rose from a childhood that is marked with tea selling in the railway stations, is incredible in the aptness. His journey into politics starts with his association with RSS ideology and later into the BJP spectrum. Modi proved himself in 2014, that a tea-seller can become a prime minister of India, had fired a nation’s entire imagination.

These three able lives hint one to the best they could do and come up in life. These lessons should be included in the schooling, to teach the young on the glory of dreams, to build a strain of self-confidence. The qualities of life should be tested through adversities and magnitude. It can become a true driving force to save our youth from taking extreme steps in life, like giving up. India is not the land to see your sadness, it is the land to see your dreams come true.