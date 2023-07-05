India can contribute in ending war in Ukraine: US ambassador to Kyiv

New Delhi: On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget A. Brink noted that India's expanding global prominence and current presidency of the G20 can make a substantial contribution towards ending the crisis in Ukraine.

At an online briefing for a select group of Indian media, Brink said that New Delhi's growing concern about the war's negative impact on the Global South paves the way for India to play a role in defusing the crisis.

She expressed the hope that the United States and its friends, such as India, might work together to promote freedom, democracy, and the freedom of nations to make their own decisions about their own futures.—Inputs from Agencies