Mohali: Electing to bat, India were all out for 201 in their first innings on day one of the first cricket Test against South Africa here today. Murali Vijay (75 off 136 balls) was the top scorer for the hosts. Brief Scores: India 201 all out in 68 overs (Murali Vijay 75; Dean Elgar 4/22).
India bowled out for 201
April20/ 2022
