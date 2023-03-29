India, birthplace of democracy, had elected leaders before the rest of the world: PM

New Delhi: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that despite many global obstacles, India has become the fastest-growing major economy, proving that democracy can deliver.

Modi also remarked that the public of India are the driving force behind all of his government's initiatives in a video message to the Summit for Democracy, 2023.

"Despite numerous difficulties, India's economy is expanding at a faster rate than any other large economy. For the sake of democracy and the planet, this is the best form of promotion possible. This is proof that democratic government works, "the man declared.—Inputs from Agencies