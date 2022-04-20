    Menu
    Science

    India bans more Chinese apps including Mi browser offered by Xiaomi, Baidu search

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: In a latest move to hit Chinese companies following the border clash in the Galwan Valley, India has banned more mobile apps of Chinese companies including Xiaomi Corp and Baidu Inc, Reuters reported. India in June outlawed 59 Chinese apps for threatening the country's "sovereignty and integrity", including ByteDance's video-sharing app TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community app.

    Another ban was imposed in recent weeks on about 47 apps which mostly contained clones, or simply different versions, of the already banned apps.

    Unlike its June move, the government did not make its latest decision public, but there are a few new apps that have made it to that list, including Xiaomi's Mi Browser Pro and Baidu's search apps, the sources told Reuters. It wasn't immediately clear how many new apps have been affected.

    India's IT Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to a request for comment. China has previously criticized India's decision to ban the apps.

    A spokesman for Xiaomi in India said the company was trying to understand the development and will take appropriate measures. Baidu declined to comment.

    A ban on the Mi Browser, which comes pre-loaded on most Xiaomi smartphones, could potentially mean the Chinese firm will need to stop installing it on new devices it sells in India.

    Xiaomi is India's No.1 smartphone seller with close to 90 million users, according to Hong Kong-based tech researcher Counterpoint.

    The bans are part of India's moves to counter China's dominant presence in the country's internet services market following a border clash in June between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

    India has also made approval processes more stringent for Chinese companies wanting to invest in the country, and also tightened norms for Chinese companies wanting to participate in government tenders.

    FULL LIST OF CHINESE APPS BANNED BY GOVT:

    1. TikTok

    2. Shareit

    3. Kwai

    4. UC Browser

    5. Baidu map

    6. Shein

    7. Clash of Kings

    8. DU battery saver

    9. Helo

    10. Likee

    11. YouCam makeup

    12. Mi Community

    13. CM Browers

    14. Virus Cleaner

    15. APUS Browser

    16. ROMWE

    17. Club Factory

    18. Newsdog

    19. Beutry Plus

    20. WeChat

    21. UC News

    22. QQ Mail

    23. Weibo

    24. Xender

    25. QQ Music

    26. QQ Newsfeed

    27. Bigo Live

    28. SelfieCity

    29. Mail Master

    30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

    32. WeSync

    33. ES File Explorer

    34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

    35. Meitu

    36. Vigo Video

    37. New Video Status

    38. DU Recorder

    39. Vault- Hide

    40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

    41. DU Cleaner

    42. DU Browser

    43. Hago Play With New Friends

    44. Cam Scanner

    45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

    46. Wonder Camera

    47. Photo Wonder

    48. QQ Player

    49. We Meet

    50. Sweet Selfie

    51. Baidu Translate

    52. Vmate

    53. QQ International

    54. QQ Security Center

    55. QQ Launcher

    56. U Video

    57. V fly Status Video

    58. Mobile Legends

    59. DU Privacy

    (With inputs from Reuters)


    Categories :ScienceTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in