India-Bangladesh Mitali Express temporarily cancelled

Guwahati: Due to the celebration of Eid festival in Bangladesh, the Indian Railways have decided to temporarily suspend the Mitali Express between New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and Dhaka Cantonment, Bangladesh.

Indian Railways has decided to suspend New Jalpaiguri–Dhaka–New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express service from June 25–July 3, according to sources from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday.

After the end of the Eid celebration in Bangladesh, Mitali Express services will return to normal.

As the second most important Islamic holiday, Muslims over the world celebrate Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) or Eid ul-Adha (also known as Bakrid or Eid al-Adha) around the end of June or the beginning of July.

The Mitali Express, which was flagged off on June 1 last year, was operated jointly by the railway authorities of the two countries.

The NFR is one of India's 17 railway zones, serving the northeastern states, as well as parts of West Bengal (seven districts) and north Bihar (five districts).—Inputs from Agencies