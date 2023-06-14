India, Bangladesh agree to initiate 5 joint development projects for border population

New Delhi: A senior officer from both countries' border patrols announced on Wednesday that they had made the "momentous" decision to begin collaborative civil works on five development projects along the 4,096 kilometres of shared frontier, which will benefit the local population on both sides.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed they are working separately and together to "reduce" the cases of death of Bangladeshi citizens in the boundary area at the end of their four-day biannual border discussions meeting that began on June 11 in Delhi.

These killings have been a major source of tension between the two countries, which the BSF attributes on criminals and smugglers targeting its employees or engaging in other transnational crimes.—Inputs from Agencies