India-Australia audio-visual co-production agreement

New Delhi: India has signed a deal to collaborate on film and television production. On Friday, India and Australia struck a deal to collaborate on the development of audiovisual media, with the goal of providing financial incentives to filmmakers equal to 30 percent of their total expenditures.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra and Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell signed the agreement during the current visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to India.

Australia is India's sixteenth co-production partner, and the arrangement will mostly help independent filmmakers interested in filming features, web series, ads, or completing post-production or visual effects in Australia. alongside the landmass of Australia—Inputs from Agencies