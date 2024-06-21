India At Par With The Rest Of The World In Next Generation Technologies: Dr Singh

New Delhi (The Hawk): India to have a robust National Research Foundation (Anusadhan NRF) which, once fully functional, will be a huge transformation in research, development and also act as a bridge for integration of public and private sectors including industry and academia, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh here today.

The Minister made these observations when Dr. Sethuraman Panchnathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation, currently on an India visit, called on him at the national capital. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr.Jitendra Singh said,there was no dearth of scientific acumen in India but what lacked was an enabling milieu to support development of science and technology, and motivate people in research and development. The leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided that enabling milieu and brought revolutionary change in the scenario thus driving India on the forefront.

The Science and Technology Minister informed about the government’s efforts in making the National Geospatial policy and relaxing the drone policy to facilitate and encourage private sector players. He highlighted the government’s vision and plan to scale up research and development in India through Anusandhan National Research Foundation, a step in the direction to act as bridge for collaboration of efforts and bring best of both worlds from Public sector as well as Private sector and form multinational collaboration for development of world class technological innovations.

Dr Jitendra Singh also highlighted the opening of the Space sector for private players and supporting them for innovation. The rise of space startups is a testimony and their contribution is worth mentioning. He also highlighted India's progress in next generation technologies such as AI/ML, quantum technologies and said “India on par with the rest of the world in next generation technologies.”

Dr.Jitendra Singh shared that the scale and amount of research currently happening in India under the guidance of PM Modi will help raise India from 5th Largest economy to 4th largest, then 3rd largest and so on subsequently in the coming days. He also discussed various areas for scientific collaboration.

Dr.Sethuraman Panchnathan, expressed confidence in India's efforts to bring a transformational change in the field of research and development and futuristic projects and technologies. He also congratulated Dr. Jitendra Singh for his consistent support to International collaboration in the scientific sector. He also wished India for its future endeavours.