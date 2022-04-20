India assures B'desh of cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade: Minister

New Delhi: India has assured Bangladesh of cooperation in ensuring barrier-free trade.



Accordingly, the assurance was conveyed by Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal.

Addressing India-Bangladesh Digital Conference on Agriculture Sector, he said that we have offered duty-free market access to Bangladesh in many products, including, agri-exports.

The minister said that together we can aspire for a better and brighter future for people of both the countries, particularly for the farmers of both countries to benefit from economic prosperity.

"Our ties have witnessed an upswing in the last 6 years," he said.

"We have scaled up trade and economic engagement, besides implementing a number of connectivity & infrastructure projects."

Goyal said that with over 50 per cent of the population in both the countries involved in the agriculture sector, it has huge socio-economic dimension.

"We are delighted that Bangladesh has now become self-sufficient in food, and the goal is to modernise agriculture. This is an area where we both should work with greater synergies and collaboration. Agriculture can have game-changing potential between our two countries. Bilateral cooperation in this sector can pave the way to overcome the current economic challenges," he added.

