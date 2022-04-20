India and the US agree to strengthen their Trade Relationship

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Railways andConsumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal had a very productivediscussionwith the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Ambassador Katherine Tai, over a video call on 25 March 2021.

ShriPiyush Goyal congratulated Ms Katherine Tai on her appointment as USTR. They discussed a range of issues and agreed to strengthen the India–U.S. trade and investment relationship. The conversation includedconsolidatingeconomic partnership between like-minded democracies upholding the principles of openness, transparency and fair trade.

Both agreed to further India-U.S.economic cooperation on the basis of shared objectives and resolvepending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion. Theyalsoagreed to strengthen the India- U.S. Trade Policy Forum (TPF) and to convene the next Ministerial-level meeting of the forum in 2021.