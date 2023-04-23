India and Russia discuss Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor: Sonowal

Chennai: In order to strengthen marine links between the two countries, Union Minister Sarabananda Sonowal announced on Sunday that India is in talks with Russia to launch the Chennai-Vladivostok marine Corridor.

The minister of ports, shipping, and waterways inaugurated a number of projects totaling Rs 148 crore while in town to assess the efficiency of Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port.

He announced that India and Russia were in talks to launch the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor. He said the talks between the two countries were focused on increasing maritime trade.—Inputs from Agencies