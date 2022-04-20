India & Indonesia Agree To Work Together To Fight Terror Menace

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here and both the leaders pledged to work together for peace, security and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders also discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely bilaterally and globally to tackle this menace.

"Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," a press release said.

Both the leaders are here in connection with ASEAN related and East Asia Summits. According to the release, Mr Modi congratulated Mr Widodo on the start of his second term as the President of Indonesia and conveyed that as the world's two largest democratic and plural societies, India is committed to work with Indonesia to strengthen ties. Both sides are expecting enhanced cooperation in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Modi had a forward looking discussion on enhancing bilateral trade and highlighted the need for 'greater market access' for Indian commodities including, pharmaceutical, automotive and agricultural products. Noting that Indian companies have made substantial investment in Indonesia, PM Modi invited Indonesian companies to use the opportunities presented in India for investment. Mr Modi also invited President Widodo to visit India at a mutually convenient time next year.

"India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which we share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year, India and Indonesia are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations," the release said. "Happy to have met President Widodo. Our talks today were wide-ranging. We discussed ways to expand cooperation between India and Indonesia in areas such as trade and culture," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. In another missive, Mr Modi mentioned about his excellent meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. "We talked about ways to expand cooperation between India and Thailand. I also thanked him for the wonderful hospitality of the people as well as Government of Thailand" Mr Modi wrote. UNI