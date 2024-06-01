INDIA Alliance Will Fall Apart Like Pack Of Cards: NDA's Mirzapur LS Candidate Anupriya Patel

Mirzapur: As the voting for the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election began on Saturday, Anupriya Patel, NDA candidate from the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency, exuded confidence in the NDA alliance's victory in the election and said that the Opposition INDIA bloc will fall apart like a pack of cards.

"Wait for 4 June, everything will be clear. The INDI alliance will fall apart like a pack of cards and a strong government will be formed in the country for the third time and the NDA government will score a hat-trick under the leadership of Modi ji," Anupriya Patel, who belongs to Apna Dal Sonelal party, told ANI after casting her vote at a polling booth here.

"As far as the country's development is concerned, we have worked to take the country forward in 10 years. Today, India's economy is the fifth largest economy in the world, which was counted in the fragile five during the UPA government. Today, infrastructure has been developed on a large scale in the country. Apna Dal Sonelal will win both the seats of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra," she added.

Anupriya Patel has held the Mirzapur seat since 2014. In this election, she is pitted against Samajwadi Party's Ramesh Bind and Bahujan Samaj Party's Manish Tripathi.

In 2019, Patel won by a margin of 2.32 lakh votes, maintaining her lead from 2014, which was 2.19 lakh votes.

The seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy started on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

Polling is being held in eight States and Union Territories, including Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The 57 Lok Sabha seats include 41 general category seats, three reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and 13 for Scheduled Castes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 906 candidates in the fray in this phase, during which 10.06 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. —ANI