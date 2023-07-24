INDIA alliance protest against AAP MP's suspension and PM's Manipur statement to continue overnight

New Delhi: To protest Sanjay Singh's suspension and to urge the prime minister to begin the debate on Manipur in the House, leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA plan to remain on the Parliament grounds throughout the night.

Senior leaders said the protest, which began on Monday morning, would continue throughout the night and into Tuesday, with INDIA alliance leaders taking turns sitting beside the Gandhi statue.

The opposition leaders' last overnight demonstration came in July of last year, when 20 suspended Rajya Sabha members began a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex.

Sanjay Singh, a member of Parliament for the Aam Aadmi Party who has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the balance of the Monsoon session, is likely to spend the night at the protests. Singh's wife has already arrived with necessities.

Every group has a plan in place for who will speak for them at all hours of the day and night. The leaders will rotate.

The parties are completely united. Singh's suspension has prompted the action. A top leader explained that the demonstration was meant to force the Prime Minister to address the issue of Manipur in either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha.

Several parties, according to government sources, have rejected the INDIA combine's demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the conversation on the violence in Manipur.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh reportedly called Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK leader TR Balu, and Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay to discuss the government's plans towards Manipur.

According to reports, however, none of them backed down from their call for the prime minister to address the issue in Parliament.

The INDIA alliance's leaders have also said that they informed the BJP on July 16 that the opposition would like to hear a response from the prime minister in Parliament regarding the unrest in Manipur four days before the start of the Monsoon Session.—Inputs from Agencies