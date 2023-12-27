    Menu
    India all out for 245 in first innings in opening Test against South Africa

    Pankaj Sharma
    December27/ 2023
    KL Rahul Shines with a Century as India Wraps Up First Innings at 245 in Thrilling Battle Against South Africa. Rabada's Five-Wicket Haul and Coetzee-Burger Duo Add Spice to Test Match Drama on Day 2.

    India's batter KL Rahul celebrates his century during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa

    Centurion: K L Rahul scored 101 as India were all out for 245 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

    Rahul's knock came from 137 balls and he struck 14 fours and four sixes, adding 31 runs to his overnight 70 not out.

    India added 37 runs from 8.4 overs in the morning session. The visitors faced 67.4 overs in their first innings.

    For South Africa, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger took a wicket apiece on Wednesday.

    Kagiso Rabada had completed a five-wicket haul on the opening day on Tuesday.

    Brief Scores:

    India: 245 all out in 67.4 overs (K L Rahul 101, Kagiso Rabada 5/59).

    —PTI

