India Aiming To Become The Third Economic Superpower By 2027: JP Nadda

Chandigarh (The Hawk): BJP's National President, J.P. Nadda said that India is currently ranked 5th in the world in terms of the economy and is progressing at such a pace that it will become the third-largest economic power by the year 2027.

Nadda was speaking on the occasion of a road show held in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

Overwhelmed over the large participation of the people in the roadshow, Nadda claimed that for the third time the BJP government will be formed at the centre and in the state.

In his address, Nadda expressed gratitude for the overwhelming welcome received in Haryana after the BJP's victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

He expressed hope that the BJP would win all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the upcoming general elections.

Nadda cited an article in China's famous newspaper Global Times, which praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, stating that ‘India is accelerating at a faster pace.’ Today, India is making decisions based on its terms and in the interest of the country, rather than compromising with foreign policies.

Praising PM Modi, Nadda said, “By ending vote bank politics, Prime Minister Modi has connected everyone with the politics of development and along with strengthening the country on the world stage, he has ensured empowerment of the deprived.”

Nadda added, “With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to build 'Developed India'.”

He highlighted various welfare schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and Housing Schemes, attributing the upliftment of 13.5 crore people above the poverty line to the excellent policies of the Modi government.

A grand roadshow was organised today in Panchkula under the leadership of the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, and the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. State President, Nayab Singh Saini was also present at the event. The roadshow started at the Red Bishop Tourism Centre in Panchkula and concluded at Bella Vista Chowk Panchkula.

During the roadshow, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP National President, JP Nadda, State President, Nayab Saini in an open vehicle and behind them in the second vehicle Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, BJP state in-charge, Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP National Secretary, Om Prakash Dhankar were also present.

During the occasion, BJP's National President, J.P. Nadda praised Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. He expressed confidence that the Haryana government, under the leadership of CM Khattar, is implementing the policies of the Modi government effectively. Nadda acknowledged the efforts of the Haryana government in ensuring that no one is deprived of the benefits of ration, housing, and health schemes.

Nadda also praised the "Parivar Pehchan Patra" scheme initiated by Haryana Government, stating that it has brought a revolutionary change in the state, eliminating the need for people to run around offices; instead, the government is reaching out to the people directly.

Speaking about the ongoing "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra" in Haryana, Nadda appreciated the developmental initiatives taken by Chief Minister Khattar during the Yatra. Chief Minister Khattar hoping for the third win, said, “Considering dedication and service towards the nation as paramount, Bharatiya Janata Party is continuously moving ahead and will continue to grow with the love and support of the people of the country and the state. This support and love will definitely give us the opportunity to serve not only in the country but also in Haryana for the third consecutive time.”

—Jag Mohan Thaken