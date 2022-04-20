India adds over 75k new nCoV cases, deaths cross 60k, recovery rate stands at 76.24 pc

New Delhi: India recorded 75,760 new COVID-19 cases and 1,023 fatalities in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the total number of cases has shot past 33 lakh and the figures have reached 33,10,234, whereas the death toll has climbed over 60,000 so far and is currently resting at 60,472.

On a brighter note, as many as 56,013 more patients have recovered from the virus since Wednesday and with that the recovery rate presently stands at 76.24 per cent.

As per the update from the ministry, the total number of recoveries now stands at 25,23,772.

Active caseload on the country has increased and presently there are 7,25,991 active cases across India.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in the past 24 hours, 9,24,998 samples were tested, taking the total tests conducted to 3,85,76,510 till Wednesday.

Globally, the United States remains the worst-infected, with more than 59 lakh cases, followed by Brazil, recording over 36 lakh infections.

India, at the third spot in terms of infections and fourth in fatalities, registered the first case and death on January 31 and March 13, respectively.—UNI