India achieves another milestone in COVID19 vaccination & overtakes USA in total number of COVID Vaccine doses administered

32.36 cr COVID Vaccine doses administered across the country

India reports 46,148 New Cases in the last 24 hours

India's Active Caseload declines to 5,72,994

New Delhi (The Hawk): India has achieved another milestone in its COVID19 vaccination drive as it overtakes USA in terms of the total number of COVID vaccine doses administered. India's COVID Vaccination drive started on 16th Jan 2021, whereas the COVID vaccination in USA started on 14th December 2020.





India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 32.36 Crores yesterday. A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered through 43,21,898 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 17,21,268 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.





The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country.





India has reported 46,148 new cases in the last 24 hours.





Less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases have been reported for 21 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.





India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in its active caseload. The country's Active Caseload stands at 5,72,994 today.





A net decline of 13,409 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.89% of the country's total Positive Cases.









As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 46 consecutive days now. 58,578 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





More than 12 thousand(12,430) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.





Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,93,09,607 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 58,578 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.80%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.





With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 15,70,515tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 40.63crore (40,63,71,279) tests so far.





While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.81% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.94% today. It has remained less than 5% for 21 consecutive days now.







