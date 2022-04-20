India a bright spot on cloudy global horizon: Christine Lagarde

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde on Monday said India was on its path to becoming the world's fastest growing economy, as she bagan her two-day visit to the country. She said global growth recovery remains too slow too brittle and too lopsided and India a bright spot on cloudy global horizon. Speaking in New Delhi, Lagarde welcomed the government`s latest budget as "a step in the right direction" She reiterate global growth forecast of 3.5 percent in 2015 and 3.7 percent in 2016. She also said that asynchronous policy shifts may lead to excessive volatility. While Lagarde urged Modi to do more to open up the economy, she said India had the "opportunity to become one of the world`s most dynamic economies" with growth running at above seven percent.