India's YoY formulations' market growth revives back to 8.5% in Dec: Ind-Ra

Mumbai: The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 8. 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during December 2020, due to volume and price growth as well as new launches, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a report.

Accordingly, the report cited a YoY volume growth of 0. 3 per cent, price growth of 5 per cent and products launches at 3. 1 per cent during December 2020.

The agency opined the month-on-month growth in India formulations market during December 2020 was led by a rebound in volumes due to a pick-up in prescribers' interactions with patients and medical representatives.

"The growth in November 2020 was impacted due to the festivities and the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, leading to patients seeking medical help only in case of urgency.

"During 3QFY21, IPM grew 6. 4 per cent YoY, led by a volume decline of 1. 9 per cent YoY, price growth of 4. 9 per cent and products launches at 3. 4 per cent.

"IPM reported total sales of INR130. 9 billion for December 2020. On moving average total (MAT) for the past 12 months basis, the growth was 3. 1 per cent for December 2020," the Ind-Ra report said.

Besides, the report pointed out that acute therapies such as anti-infectives, gastro and vitamins witnessed YoY growth of 5. 2 per cent, 16. 2 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, during December 2020.

In addition, a growth outperformance was observed in chronic therapies with cardiac and anti-diabetic growing 14. 9 per cent and 9. 9 per cent, respectively.

