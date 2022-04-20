India's Top Seven Firms Lose Nearly Rs 3 Lakh Cr In M-Cap; TCS, HDFC Bank Take Biggest Hit

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies lost a staggering Rs 2,82,548.07 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank taking the biggest hit.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex lost 2,224.64 points or 7.46 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global financial markets. The market capitalisation of TCS tumbled Rs 61,614.15 crore to Rs 6,20,794.53 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tanked Rs 50,199.49 crore to Rs 4,46,065.35 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank plummeted Rs 49,332.07 crore to Rs 2,18,021.18 crore.

The market cap of HDFC dropped Rs 44,102.26 crore to Rs 2,59,703.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 34,691.74 crore to Rs 1,85,436.82 crore.

Infosys' valuation declined Rs 28,996.74 crore to Rs 2,49,342.72 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by Rs 13,611.62 crore to Rs 2,31,288.35 crore.

In contrast, ITC's valuation advanced by Rs 18,315.42 crore to Rs 2,18,555.87 crore.

Likewise, RIL's market cap zoomed Rs 8,050.87 crore to Rs 6,83,499.82 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) gained Rs 2,873.37 crore to Rs 4,66,210.02 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) held the number one rank, followed by TCS, HUL, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.



