Sreeshankar wins silver in men’s long jump on day 7 of CWG 2022

New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s para powerlifting Sudhir created a history as he bagged the gold medal in men's heavyweight event on the 7th day of Commonwealth Games, 2022. The 27-year-old Sudhir, has an impairment due to the effects of policongratur's win opened the India's para sports medal account. Murali Sreeshankar claimed a silver medal in men's long jump, adding a second medal in athletics category. India’s medal tally reaches 20 with 6 golds, 7 silvers and 7 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated medal winners for their achievements.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Sudhir for winning Gold in para-powerlifting at CWG 2022. President tweeted, “Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirit performance and dedication has bought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours.”

Congratulating Athletics Sreeshankar, the President tweeted “Congratulating Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump at Commonwealth Games. Your long leap has brought India’s first ever medal for this event in Commonwealth Games. This pathbreaking achievement will inspire countless Indians, especially the youth.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Sudhir for winning Gold Medal in para powerlifting men's heavyweight event at Commonwealth Games 2022. The Prime Minister tweeted; "A great start to the CWG 2022 para-sports medal count by Sudhir! He wins a prestigious Gold and shows yet again his dedication and determination. He has been consistently performing well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all upcoming endeavours."

Prime Minister congratulated M. Sreeshankar and tweeted, "M. Sreeshankar's Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men’s long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come"

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated Sudhir and tweeted, “Sudhir opens India's medal tally at CWG2022. Congratulations on your medal at your first CWG. Yet another athlete from Haryana makes a mark on the world stage. With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of.”

Congratulating M. Sreeshankar Shri Thakur tweeted, “Congratulations M Sreeshankar on winning at CWG2022. A medal in long jump won after 4 decades, it is indeed a historic day for sports in India. With this medal you have strengthened India's steady rise in the world of athletics. I look forward to many more wins from you”.