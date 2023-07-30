India's semiconductor mission not just about meeting domestic requirements: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday that the country's objective to become a global leader in the semiconductor industry is about more than just satisfying domestic needs.

At a conference, he addressed the CEOs of the world's most successful semiconductor companies, telling them that the choices they make and the bonds they forge can have far-reaching effects on the global economy.

As Jaishankar argued that trust and transparency have emerged as key issues for the future of the digital domain and questions like who processes and harvests "our data is becoming crucial in a world of artificial intelligence," he pointed out that an India-Japan pact on cooperation on the semiconductor supply chain was finalised this month and a similar agreement was sealed with the US in March. Against the backdrop of a shifting geopolitical landscape and a rising global emphasis on building resilient supply chains, India has been trying to entice prominent semiconductor companies to establish production facilities in the nation.—Inputs from Agencies