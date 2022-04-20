India's recovery rate at 64.51 pc, tally past 15 lakh

New Delhi: India's recovery rate on Wednesday improved to 64.51 per cent while the number of infected due to the contagion also rose to 1531669 as 12459 fresh such cases were added in the past 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, the country has 509447 active cases.

However, the number of cured and discharged rose to 988029 as 35286 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours.

On the brighter side, the number of cured and discharged exceeded the active number of patients by 478528 with the improving rate of recovery. the data said.

Death toll across the nation due to the pandemic has mounted to 34193 after 768 more lives were claimed by the virus.

Fatality rate with respect to COVID-19 in the nation is 2.23 per cent , the government data added.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,77,43,740 samples have been tested for COVID as per the Indian Council of Medical Research till Tuesday.

UNI