India's Qatar Envoy And Taliban Leader Stanekzai Catup

On the request from the Taliban's Political Office in Doha, Deepak Mittal Ambassador of India to Qatar met Taliban's leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.The Taliban's foriegn minister designate Stanekzai arrived at the Embassy of India in Doha to proceed the meeting. Indian envoy raised issues including safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up. The largest doner in reshaping Afghanistan, India's prime concerns remain security and stability in Afghanistan. Indian envoy stated the Talibani leader that India should not tolerate Afghanistan becoming a santuary of anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. "The Taliban Representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed," reads a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India.