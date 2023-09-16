India's progressive, secular image dented by violent incidents, BJP adding fuel to fire: Kharge at CWC

Hyderabad: The president of the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed on Saturday that the BJP was adding "fuel to fire" to the country's already-simmering violence by condemning the country's "serious internal challenges" and blaming the violence on minorities.

Kharge, speaking at the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) here, said that the party demands an immediate start of the Census process along with a caste survey in order to guarantee the right to healthcare, education, employment, and food security for the underprivileged.

The 27 parties that make up the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, he noted, agree on the most important concerns.—Inputs from Agencies