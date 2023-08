New Delhi: In July, electricity use in the country was up 8.4% year-over-year, reaching 139 billion units.

According to official figures, annual electricity usage was 128.25 BU, up from 123.72 BU in July 2021.

In July of 2023, the highest daily supply of power, or peak power demand, reached 208.82 GW. In July 2022, the peak power supply was 190.35 GW, while in July 2021, it was 200.53 GW.—Inputs from Agencies