India's population dividend might strengthen the nation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: On Thursday, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh argued that India's large population might be used as a tool in the nation's development.

At a ceremony celebrating the first decade of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) at Vigyan Bhawan, he said that while it is true that the majority of Indians are under the age of 40, it is also a new reality that the number of people aged 60 and up is rapidly growing in the country, and that these individuals are not only physically capable of contributing to India's "Vision of 2047," but also have extensive knowledge and experience in administrative and sectoral fields.

According to Singh, retirees in India now outnumber active workers, and their contributions will be crucial once they enter the workforce again.—Inputs from Agencies